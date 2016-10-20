Elon Musk shared a video of Tesla's new autonomous driving system

Tesla founder Elon Musk has shared a new video showing off the latest capabilities of Tesla’s autonomous driving system, which is set to be used in the upcoming Model 3 and all other Tesla vehicles that are currently in production.

The video — shared by Musk on his Twitter profile on Wednesday — shows a Tesla vehicle driving itself on highways and urban streets without any human input.

A person sits behind the wheel of the car as it drives them to a Tesla office. When the vehicle arrives, it drops the person off at the entrance before going on to complete a parallel park — a manoeuvre that many human drivers struggle with.

The 3 minute 46 second video, set to the soundtrack of “Paint It Black” by the Rolling Stones, includes footage taken by a camera placed behind the driver’s seat, as well as footage obtained by the car’s exterior cameras, which help it to spot and avoid objects.

Tesla drives itself (no human input at all) thru urban streets to highway to streets, then finds a parking spot https://t.co/V2T7KGMPBo

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2016

The video came within a day of Musk saying the company won’t consider itself legally liable if its driverless cars get in a crash. Swedish car giant Volvo has taken a different stance, saying it will take responsibility.

“No, I think that would be up to the individual’s insurance,” Musk said. “If it is something endemic to our design, certainly we would take our responsibility for that.”

Musk compared taking responsibility for an autonomous car crash to getting stuck in an elevator. “Point of views on autonomous cars are much like being stuck in an elevator in a building. Does the Otis [Elevator Company] take responsibility for all elevators around the world, no they don’t.”

There have now been multiple Tesla crashes but Musk thinks they have earned the company an unwarranted amount of media coverage.

“One thing I should mention that is, frankly, it’s been quite disturbing to me, is the degree of media coverage of Autopilot crashes,” he said. “[It] is basically almost none relative to the paucity of media coverage of the 1.2 million people that die every year in manual crashes.”

“It is something that I think does not reflect well upon the media. It really doesn’t,” he said.

Here is the full video:

