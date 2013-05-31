Elon Musk Has Plans For A New, Magical Form Of Transportation Called The 'Hyperloop'

Elon Musk has plans — or maybe it’s just an idea — for a brand new form of transportation.



He calls it the “Hyperloop,” and its a way to travel long distances quickly.

At the D11 conference Musk danced around the topic a bit. He didn’t want to talk about the Hyperloop because he wanted the focus of his interview to be Tesla.

The most he would say is that the Hyperloop is a “cross between a Concorde, a railgun and an air hockey table.”

In the past, Musk has been more slightly more forthcoming with Hyperloop details.

“This system I have in mind, how would you like something that can never crash, is immune to weather, it goes 3 or 4 times faster than the bullet train,” said Musk last July. “It goes an average speed of twice what an aircraft would do. You would go from downtown LA to downtown San Francisco in under 30 minutes. It would cost you much less than an air ticket than any other mode of transport. I think we could actually make it self-powering if you put solar panels on it, you generate more power than you would consume in the system. There’s a way to store the power so it would run 24/7 without using batteries. Yes, this is possible, absolutely.”

It sounds like a magical, impossible mode of transportation. But, Musk seems to be fairly serious about it.

He’s interested in a Hyperloop because he thinks the high-speed train California is going to be a waste. He says it will be the slowest bullet train in the world, and one of the most expensive.

Instead of going the bullet train route, California should test his Hyperloop, which he says he’s planning to talk about in more detail at the end of June.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.