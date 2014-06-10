Elon Musk Has Been Thinking About Making A Flying Car AND A Submarine Car

Elon Musk’s says he’s been contemplating what it would take to produce flying and submersible cars.

“I’ve thought about it quite a lot…We could definitely make a flying car — but that’s not the hard part,” Musk told The Independent in an interview this weekend. “The hard part is, how do you make a flying car that’s super safe and quiet? Because if it’s a howler, you’re going to make people very unhappy.”

For now, Musk said, the project would be “just for fun.”

But Musk rarely ends up doing anything for kicks.

Musk also said he was interested in making a submersible car, like the one driven by James Bond in “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

That vehicle, by the way, is now owned by none other than Elon Musk.

“We will be making a submarine car. It can transition from being a submarine to a car that drives up on the beach. Maybe we’ll make two or three, but it wouldn’t be more than that. It’s not like we’d sell it, because I think the market for submarine cars is quite small.”

In the interview, Musk also discussed installing the next nationwide Tesla charging network in the UK, where he’d landed to deliver the country’s first vehicles.

For now, here’s the closet thing we have: Massachusetts-based Terrafugia’s vehicle that needs a whole runway to work.

