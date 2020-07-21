Elon Musk shared a rare photo of his newborn baby, X Æ A-Xii

Joe Skipper/Reuters Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has shared a rare photo of his new baby.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO on Monday tweeted a photo of him holding his son with the caption “Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen,” which translates to “The baby cannot use a spoon yet.”

We’ve only seen a few photos of the new baby – whose full name is X Æ A-Xii Musk, but who the couple appears to be calling, simply, X – since Musk and his girlfriend, the musician Grimes, welcomed him on May 4.

Since then, the couple has had to tweak part of his name from standard numerals to Roman numerals to comply with California state laws around naming a baby.

Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen pic.twitter.com/UETqVIA4BP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

We’ve only seen a handful of photos of the new baby since Musk and his girlfriend, the musician Grimes, welcomed him on May 4. Musk shared at the time that “Mum & baby all good” and announced the name: X Æ A-12 Musk.

Since then, however, the couple has had to tweak the name slightly to comply with California laws about naming a baby, which stipulate that the name can include only the 26 letters of the English alphabet. Grimes later said that the couple changed the spelling of the baby’s name to comply with the state law – the new spelling is “X Æ A-Xii,” according to Grimes.

In mid-May, Musk appeared on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast and shared for the first time how he pronounces the name.

“It’s just X, the letter X. And then the Æ is, like, pronounced ‘ash,'” Musk told Rogan. “And then A-12 is my contribution … Archangel-12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever.”

While it’s still not quite clear how the latter half of the name is pronounced – whether it’s “X Ash Archangel-12” or “X Ash A-12” – it appears that Musk and Grimes are keeping it simple day-to-day and calling the baby, simply, “X.”

