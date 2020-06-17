Elon Musk and Grimes' baby's birth certificate confirms he is legally called X Æ A-XII

Theo Wargo / Getty Images Elon Musk and Grimes have officially named their baby boy X Æ A-XII.

It’s official: Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby boy has been named X Æ A-XII. The birth certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, has confirmed the unusual name for baby Musk, clearly showing his first name as X, middle name X Æ A-XII, and surname Musk.

The couple originally wanted their son to be called X Æ A-12, but had to make a slight adjustment and turn the number 12 into Roman numerals because California law states only the 26 letters of the English alphabet and certain punctuation can be included on a birth certificate.

In a recent Instagram comment, Grimes said one dash is allowed, and Roman numerals “looks better tbh.”

There was much talk about how the name was going to be pronounced after Musk tweeted the selection of seemingly random characters after X Æ A-XII was born. A meme soon started circulating that the name may be pronounced “Kyle.”

However, Grimes soon clarified that the name is spoken as the sounds of singular letters X, A, and I, while Musk told Joe Rogan the Æ part is pronounced “Ash.”

Grimes also explained the name’s origin on Twitter, saying X was “the unknown variable,” Æ was the “elven spelling” for love or artificial intelligence, A stood for the song “Archangel,” and A-12 was the precursor to their favourite aircraft, an SR-71.

Grimes also told Bloomberg in a recent profile that she calls her son “Little X” for short.

