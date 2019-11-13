Elon Musk has been an excellent salesman for Tesla's Model 3, according to a survey of 5,000 owners

Mark Brake / Getty Images Tesla CEO Elon Musk has helped convince Model 3 owners to buy the vehicle, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been an effective salesman for the electric-car maker’s Model 3 sedan, according to a Bloomberg survey of 5,000 Model 3 owners.

Around 55% of respondents said Musk had an impact on their decision to buy the Model 3, and 88% of respondents said they had a positive opinion of Musk. Overall, Musk received an approval rating of 4.4 points out of 5.

Musk’s ability to personally drive sales is important for Tesla, as the company does not use traditional advertising to attract new customers. Instead, it relies on factors like Musk’s Twitter feed, press coverage, and word-of-mouth from Tesla owners.

Bloomberg noted that it is rare for a consumer to consider a company’s CEO when buying any product. Musk’s celebrity recalls that of former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca, who ran the company during the 1980s and appeared in a series of iconic television ads that drove an increase in sales and market share as the company recovered from near-bankruptcy.

Like Iacocca, Musk is one of the most famous CEOs of his generation. But Musk has also become an increasingly divisive figure, as his candid, sometimes abrasive manner has built a loyal fanbase while also attracting lawsuits and regulatory scrutiny.

Read the results of Bloomberg’s survey here.

