Elon Musk Goes Off On New HBO Show 'Silicon Valley' -- The Guy Who Wrote It Has Probably Never Even Gone To Burning Man

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is not feeling new HBO show “Silicon Valley.”

RE/Code reporter Nellie Bowles caught up with Musk after the show premiered in San Francisco.

Here’s what he said:

“Most startups are a soap opera, but not that kind of soap opera… “None of those characters were software engineers. Software engineers are more helpful, thoughtful, and smarter… “I really feel like Mike Judge has never been to Burning Man, which is Silicon Valley. If you haven’t been, you just don’t get it. You could take the craziest L.A. party and multiply it by a thousand, and it doesn’t even get f**king close to what’s in Silicon Valley. The show didn’t have any of that.”

Silicon Valley is a pretty funny new show that skewers the technology industry.

The main character is a Mark Zuckerberg-type of person who is shy and awkward. He’s built a site that compresses files. He gets offers to sell the company to a Google-like company, or take VC money and try to build it on his own.

Either the show hit a little too close to home for Musk, or it totally whiffed.

