Elon Musk says GM has room to improve after the carmaker sold 26 electric vehicles in the last quarter of 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Pool

Elon Musk tweeted that GM has “room to improve” after it sold 26 electric vehicles in Q4 of 2021.

GM’s Q4 2021 delivery table showed that it sold 25 Bolt EVs and EUVs, and one Hummer EV pickup.

The results came after GM halted production of Bolt EVs and EUVs in August due to a battery defect.

Elon Musk said on Twitter on Tuesday that General Motors (GM) has room to improve after the carmaker sold 26 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GM’s table of the number of its US deliveries showed that 25 Bolt EVs and EUVs were sold in the final quarter of last year, along with one Hummer EV pickup.

In comparison, GM sold 6,701 Bolt EVs and EUVs in the fourth quarter of 2020 but no Hummer EV pickups in the same period, according to the table.

The Hummer EV pickup sold in the last quarter of 2021 was the only one to be sold in the entire calendar year, the table showed.

GM said in August that it had halted Bolt EV and EUV production because of a defect in the vehicles’ batteries, The Verge reported.

GM didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment made outside of US operating hours.

The news comes as Toyota overtook GM to become the bestselling automaker in the US in 2021.

GM said on Tuesday it sold a total of 2.2 million vehicles last year in the US, down from 2.55 million in 2020. Toyota, meanwhile, said it sold 2.3 million units in the US in 2021, a 10.4% jump from 2020.

Musk’s Tesla said it sold 936,172 of its electric vehicles in the whole of 2021, delivering 308,600 units in the fourth quarter.