Elon Musk Gave $50,000 To Speed Up Work On LA's Worst Highway

Like many California residents, Elon Musk hates driving on Interstate 405 at rush hour.



Unlike them, he contributed $50,000 to an advocacy group working to improve the freeway, the LA Times reported.

I-405 is one of the country’s worst roads for traffic, and a large-scale project to widen the freeway is more than a year behind schedule and almost $100 million over budget, according to ABC.

Musk’s donation, made in July, went to Angelenos Against Gridlock, a group that works to improve LA’s transportation systems by drawing public attention to the issue and putting pressure on the government to remain accountable.

David C. Murphy, the group’s president, told Business Insider Musk’s donation will help it draw attention to the 405 project:

“Astonishingly as it may be, no public policy group was focusing on this exceptionally expensive and impactful project before…

“We really credit Elon for not just cursing traffic and delays as so many Angelenos do, but for wanting to fight for all of us who commute on this parking lot (freeway) and deserve better than the status quo.”

Musk told the LA Times his $50,000 is “a contribution to the city and my own happiness. If it can actually make a difference, I would gladly contribute funds and ideas. I’ve super had it.”

