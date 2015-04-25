Everything you need to know about Issac Asimov's Foundation, a book that inspires Elon Musk

As you may guess from his work, SpaceX and Tesla Motors mogul Elon Musk is a big science fiction fan.

He especially cites Issac Asimov’s 1951 novel Foundation and its sequels as a huge inspiration on his life’s work.

But what bearing can this science fiction novel, written at the height of the Cold War, have to teach us today? Let’s take a look.

