Elon Musk Explains Why There Are So Many Tesla Fanboys

Business Insider’s Henry Blodget interviewed Elon Musk on stage at the IGNITION 2013 conference Tuesday.

Even with the recent and widely publicized Tesla Model S fires, Blodget noted, people have stuck by the company rabidly.

Blodget asked Musk about how he inspires such devotion in Tesla fans.

Musk’s answer: Because Tesla tackles the weighty issue of sustainable transport. He believes that it’s incredibly important for the world to move towards sustainable transportation and his customers share that view.

“It’s more than just a company. It’s more than just a product. There’s a cause there and an issue that really matters. I think that’s why people feel very strongly, because it’s something more than just a random product, it’s something that’s important for the world.”

Of course, he added, people don’t buy the Tesla Model S simply because of the desire to change the world.

“They think it’s a good car and they believe in the mission.”

