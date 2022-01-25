Elon Musk says he’s been driving the brand-new Cybertruck around Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas ahead of expected update in Q4 earnings

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands in front of the Cybertruck during its unveiling on November 21, 2019. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk said he’s taken the new Cybertruck for a spin around Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas.

His tweet comes ahead of Tesla’s fourth quarter earnings, scheduled for Wednesday.

Musk said in December a product roadmap update on Cybertruck would happen on the next earnings call.

Elon Musk said Tuesday that he’d driven Tesla’s brand-new Cybertruck around the company’s Texas Gigafactory, a day ahead of a keenly-awaited earnings announcement that’s expected to provide more details on the vehicle’s rollout.

“Been driving latest Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas. It’s awesome!” Musk tweeted.

Tesla’s fourth quarter earnings are scheduled for Wednesday. Musk said in December that the company would give a product roadmap update on Cybertruck on the next earnings call.

It comes after Tesla pushed back initial production of Cybertruck to early 2023, a source told Reuters in mid-January. That’s two years later than Musk first predicted.

Changes are being made to the Cybertruck’s features and functions, the source told Reuters.

The six-passenger, stainless steel truck will come with four motors and will be able to “drive diagonally like a crab,” Musk said in early December. It will also come without door handles, he said.

The Cybertruck was first unveiled in November 2019. A handful of Tesla customers, who sent Insider confirmation of their reservation emails from Tesla, said they reserved a Cybertruck order at the time of the launch and have been waiting almost two years for the truck to arrive.