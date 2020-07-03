Elon Musk once again denied knowing Ghislaine Maxwell, saying she 'photobombed me once' in a widely-shared 2014 photo

Kevin Mazur/VF14/Contributor/Getty Images Ghislaine Maxwell and Elon Musk pictured at an Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles in 2014.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he doesn’t know Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged madam for disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested Thursday.

The pair were photographed at an Oscars afterparty hosted by then-Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014.

“Don’t know Ghislaine at all. She photobombed me once at a Vanity Fair party several years ago,” Musk tweeted early Friday.

A spokesperson for Musk had denied to Business Insider any connection between the two last August, saying Maxwell “inserted herself behind him … without his knowledge.”

Maxwell, who allegedly groomed young girls for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the FBI at her home in New Hampshire on Thursday.

“Don’t know Ghislaine at all. She photobombed me once at a Vanity Fair party several years ago,” Musk tweeted early Friday. “Real question is why VF invited her in the first place.”

The tweet echoed remarks made by a spokesperson for Musk in August 2019.

“Ghislaine simply inserted herself behind him in a photo he was posing for without his knowledge,” they told Business Insider.

The photo – taken at an Oscars afterparty hosted by then-Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014, in West Hollywood – caused many to question Musk’s link to the British socialite.

Epstein – who killed himself in jail in August 2019 – claimed in 2018 to a New York Times reporter that he had given advice to Musk while he debated taking Tesla provider.

Musk’s spokesperson denied the claim.

