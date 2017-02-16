Elon Musk tweets Trump's 'immigration ban is not right' -- then deletes it

Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly disavowed President Donald Trump’s immigration ban on Twitter Wednesday — and promptly deleted them seconds later.

Musk said the Muslim immigration ban is “not right” in two separate tweets before deleting them from Twitter in perhaps his strongest statement yet against the controversial policy.

Musk started off his tweetstorm by saying there are “often things that happen” in government policy that many people don’t agree with, which is “normal for a functioning democracy.” He then followed up with two separate tweets about how the immigration ban isn’t right, but deleted them shortly after.

Musk only deleted the tweets relating to the immigration ban — the first tweet on government policy still remains.

This story is developing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.