Elon Musk says coronavirus lockdowns are 'fundamentally a violation of the Constitution'

The Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Elon Musk said coronavirus lockdowns are a “fundamental violation of the Constitution” during an interview with podcast host Joe Rogan on Thursday.

“These would definitely not stand up” if brought before the Supreme Court, Musk said.

Musk made a similar claim during an expletive-laced rant to investors last week as he’s grown increasingly vocal in his opposition to stay-at-home orders.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Elon Musk doubled down on his claim that states’ coronavirus stay-at-home orders violate the US Constitution during an interview with podcast host Joe Rogan on Thursday.

The lockdowns, Musk said, are “fundamentally, a violation of the Constitution, freedom of assembly … I don’t think these things stand up in court.”

Musk argued that the Supreme Court would agree with his stance that the orders amount to a “complete violation” of Americans’ constitutional rights.

So far, it hasn’t. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court declined to block an executive order issued by Pennsylvania’s governor forcing all nonessential businesses to close, CBS News reported.

The Tesla CEO has grown increasingly vocal in his opposition to states’ actions closing nonessential businesses and requiring people to remain in their homes except for necessary trips. In a call with investors last week, Musk called the orders “forcible imprisoning of people in their homes” and “fascist.”

Reiterating that sentiment on Thursday, Musk told Rogan: “In a free country, you should be allowed to do what you want as long as it does not endanger others.”

Rogan briefly challenged Musk’s position, saying that violating stay-at-home orders could do exactly that.

“People, this is the argument they will bring up, like, you are endangering others,” Rogan said. “You should stay home for the people that, even if you’re fine, even if you know you’re going to be ok, there’s certain people that will not be ok because of your actions.”

Musk has clashed with local law enforcement in recent weeks over his multiple attempts to reopen Tesla factories despite stay-at-home orders.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.