Elon Musk Calls Times Writer "A Huge Douchebag" And "An Idiot" (VIDEO)

If you’re looking for a way to lose 15 minutes and you’re Tesla crazed, you’re in luck.



Elon Musk goes on the offensive in an interview with Sarah Lacy in the first video below. In the second and third videos, less so.

If you’re going to watch one video, watch the first, where Musk calls New York Times writer Randall Stross a douchebag and an idiot for Stross’ attack of Tesla last year. Afterwords, it’s all about explaining why his company deserves government loving in the form of a loan.

He says the Model S program would cost $400 million, of that he hopes to get $350 million from the government. The sources that would normally provide that are in “shambles,” he says, so the government needs to step in.



