Elon Musk On Being A Product-Obsessed 'Nano-Manager': 'It's Not A Recipe For Happiness'

Elon Musk just gave himself a new title.

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, Musk described himself as a “nano-manager.”

It’s a wonderfully scientific descriptor for his management style.

While other leaders might have a reputation as micro-managers, Musk said he’s a nano-manager. In scientific pursuits, micro- means a thousandth of something, while nano- means a billionth. In essence, Musk is saying that he’s exponentially more hands-on than the average boss.

“I have OCD on product-related issues,” he told the Journal. “I always see what’s … wrong. Would you want that? When I see a car or a rocket or spacecraft, I only see what’s wrong.”

“I never see what’s right,” he continued. “It’s not a recipe for happiness.”

Musk is famous for his high standards, the kind that helped make the Tesla Roadster and the Model S so eye-catching. He has a reputation for always being the smartest guy in the room, no matter if it’s filled with engineers, designers, or finance professionals.

It makes for a demanding work environment.

“You can always tell when someone’s left an Elon meeting: they’re defeated,” wrote a Quora user claiming to be a SpaceX engineer. “[Musk] won’t hesitate to throw out six months of work because it’s not pretty enough or it’s not ‘badass’ enough.”

That’s the nature of a performance-pushing reality distortion field.

