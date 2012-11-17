Who's Kidding Who, Elon Musk Is Businessperson Of The Year

Fortune Magazine named Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos its “Businessperson of the Year.”



While Bezos did some cool stuff this year, we think Fortune got it wrong.

Watch below to find out why Elon Musk is our pick for Businessperson of the year:

Produced by William Wei & Carolyn Cutrone

