Elon Musk just revealed new details about his tunnelling project that could change transportation forever

Danielle Muoio
Boring company photoScreenshot

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed new details about his futuristic tunnel-boring project during his TED talk on Friday.

The Boring Company, Musk’s latest venture being led by SpaceX engineer Steve Davis, is working on building a network of underground tunnels that would transport cars on an electric skate. The skate would propel cars through the tunnel at a maximum speed of 130 mph, enough to get from Westwood to Los Angeles in just 5 minutes.

Musk showed the very first visualisation of the project during his TED Talk. A car would pull into a metal container that would then transport it underground:

An electric skate would then rocket the car through the tunnel:

Musk is juggling quite a few projects on top of The Boring Company, including Tesla’s upcoming Model 3 launch and the rollout of a brand-new solar roof product. He’s also launched a new artificial intelligence company, Neuralink, while still serving as CEO of SpaceX and Tesla.

But Musk said The Boring Company is only taking “2 or 3 per cent” of his time. Interns and Tesla employees are working on the project part-time.

This story is developing.

