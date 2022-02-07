Elon Musk’s Boring Company completes a tunnel for Teslas from the Las Vegas Convention Center to Resorts World hotel

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, speaks during an unveiling event for the Boring Company Hawthorne test tunnel in Hawthorne, south of Los Angeles, California ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has dug a tunnel from Las Vegas Convention Center to Resorts World hotel.

The company tweeted a video of the tunneling machine emerging from the ground at Resorts World.

The tunnel will form part of a bigger tunnel network called the Vegas Loop which is under construction.

The Boring Company, Elon Musk’s tunneling venture, has finished digging a link from Las Vegas’ Convention Center to the Resorts World hotel.

The company tweeted a video Friday of its digging machine, called Prufrock-1, emerging at Resorts World hotel on the Vegas Strip.

The tunnel is expected to be part of the Vegas Loop, a 29-mile (47km) underground network which will ferry passengers in Tesla vehicles between more than 50 stations across Las Vegas, per The Boring Company’s website. The Vegas Loop is currently still under construction.

The Boring Company tweeted Sunday a photo of the tunnel site at Resorts World, saying in the caption: “Subtly popping up at the front door.”

Musk replied to the tweet, saying: “The Boring Company just connected Resorts World hotel to Vegas Convention Center!”

Prufrock-1 is designed to bore underground at a speed of one mile per week, per the company website.

The machine started digging at the Las Vegas Convention Center where The Boring Company built its first underground transport system called the LVCC Loop, a 1.7 mile (3km)-long tunnel with three stops that spans the center’s campus.

Insider has reached out to The Boring Company for comment on the new tunnel.