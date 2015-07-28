9 books Elon Musk thinks everyone should read

Ever since he was a child in South Africa, Elon Musk has been a big reader, of everything from science-fiction novels to historical biographies.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has said that reading books taught him how to build rockets.

We combed through years of interviews with Musk to find out which works have inspired him most.

Here are the links to find each book:

“The Lord of the Rings” by J.R.R. Tolkien

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams

“Benjamin Franklin: An American Life” by Walter Isaacson

“Einstein: His Life and Universe” by Walter Isaacson

“Structures: Or Why Things Don’t Fall Down” by J.E. Gordon

“Ignition!: An informal history of liquid rocket propellants” by John D. Clark

“Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies” by Nick Bostrom

“Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future” by Peter Thiel

“Howard Hughes: His Life and Madness” by Donald L. Barlett and James B. Steele

Drake Baer contributed research to this article.

