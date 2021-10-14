Elon Musk congratulates Jeff Bezos for Blue Origin flight, saying it was ‘cool’ to send 90-year-old ‘Star Trek’ actor William Shatner to space

Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos (left) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Axel Springer

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has congratulated Jeff Bezos for Blue Origin’s spaceflight on Wednesday.

Musk tweeted that it was “cool” to send 90-year-old “Star Trek” actor William Shatner to space.

Before the trip, he had tweeted “Godspeed Captain,” referencing Shatner’s portrayal of Captain Kirk.

Elon Musk has shared his congratulations with Jeff Bezos for another successful human spaceflight at Blue Origin.

Bezos’ space company completed its latest flight on Wednesday, sending four passengers to the edge of space aboard a New Shepard rocket in a trip that lasted 11 minutes. The passengers were former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, healthcare entrepreneur Glen de Vries, Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers, and “Star Trek” actor William Shatner.

Following the flight, Blue Origin tweeted a video of its landing in the West Texas desert. In the comments, Musk said, “Congrats, was cool to send @WilliamShatner to space.”

Musk had also tweeted regarding the flight before it happened, commenting “Godspeed Captain” on a NASA tweet wishing Shatner luck for the trip.

Earlier this week, Musk had tweeted at Bezos on a much less congratulatory note. Bezos had tweeted a picture of a Barron’s cover story from 1999 predicting that Amazon would fail. Bezos wrote alongside the image, “Listen and be open, but don’t let anybody tell you who you are.” In the comments, Musk replied with a single image of his own: a silver medal emoji. Musk had told Forbes last month that he would send Bezos a silver medal and a “giant statue” of the number two after overtaking him as the world’s richest person again.