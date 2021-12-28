Elon Musk reveals who bitcoin’s mysterious creator Satoshi Nakamoto might be

Elon Musk. MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Secretive crypto expert Nick Szabo might be Satoshi Nakamoto, according to Elon Musk.

“He seems to be the one more responsible for the ideas behind bitcoin than anyone else,” Musk told podcaster Lex Fridman.

Szabo has spoken publicly about the history of bitcoin and blockchain tech, but has repeatedly denied claims he is Nakamoto.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

Elon Musk seems to agree with many that hyper-secretive cryptocurrency expert Nick Szabo might be Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of digital currency bitcoin.

“You can look at the evolution of ideas before the launch of bitcoin and see who wrote about those ideas,” Musk told artificial-intelligence researcher Lex Fridman in a podcast published Tuesday, when asked what he thinks about Nakamoto’s real identity.

The Tesla billionaire said while he “obviously” doesn’t know exactly who created bitcoin, Szabo’s theories seem fundamental to the creation of the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

“It seems as though Nick Szabo is probably, more than anyone else, responsible for the evolution of those ideas,” he said. “He claims not to be Nakamoto, but I’m not sure that’s neither here nor there. But he seems to be the one more responsible for the ideas behind bitcoin than anyone else.”

Bitcoin was first proposed in October 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonym for what people believed could be one person, or perhaps several.

In 2014, a team of linguistic researchers studied Nakamoto’s bitcoin whitepaper alongside the writing of Szabo and 10 other potential creators. They found the results to be indisputable.

“The number of linguistic similarities between Szabo’s writing and the bitcoin whitepaper is uncanny,” the researchers said, adding that “none of the other possible authors were anywhere near as good of a match.”

A 2015 New York Times report also pins bitcoin’s invention on Szabo. He has spoken publicly about the history of bitcoin and blockchain technology, but he’s repeatedly denied claims that he’s the anonymous inventor behind the digital asset. Another reason he’s linked to bitcoin is his creation of the “bit gold” cryptocurrency in 1998.

Musk indicated he doesn’t think there’s much significance behind the identity of bitcoin’s creator. “What is a name anyway? It’s a name, attached to an idea. What does it even mean really?”

Backing his thought, he quoted William Shakespeare to say: “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”

Read more:

4 crypto experts break down the red-hot trend of cryptocurrency airdrops — and share the potential risks and rewards as more tokenless protocols seize on the rush to reward early adopters