Elon Musk got into a Twitter spat with the CEO of Binance after Musk called the platform’s handling of its dogecoin glitch ‘shady’

Elon Musk got into a Twitter spat with Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao. picture alliance / Getty Images

Elon Musk called the crypto exchange Binance’s handling of its dogecoin glitch “shady” on Tuesday.

Binance has suspended dogecoin withdrawals due to a glitch after a network update.

Binance’s CEO replied to Musk, asking about Tesla’s recent safety recall of nearly 12,000 US vehicles.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk got into a Twitter spat with Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, after Musk called the platform’s handling of its dogecoin glitch “shady.”

Binance suspended dogecoin withdrawals on November 11 due to a glitch after a network update. The crypto exchange said it would resume withdrawals once the problem had been resolved, but that the suspension could last until 29 November.

Musk, who has previously called dogecoin his favorite cryptocurrency, tweeted Zhao in the early hours of Tuesday morning, asking: “What’s going on with your Doge customers?”

“Sounds shady,” Musk added.

Binance replied on its corporate Twitter account by saying that it was “not shady – just frustrating and we’re working on it.”

“Doge holders using Binance should be protected from errors that are not their fault,” Musk replied.

Zhao also replied to Musk on his personal Twitter account, saying that Binance was “pretty certain” that it was an issue with the latest doge wallet, and apologized for any inconvenience it had caused. He also linked to a November 2 article by The Guardian about Tesla recalling nearly 12,000 US vehicles due to a software glitch, asking: “What happened here?”.

Musk and Zhao have clashed in the past. In a February interview with Bloomberg, Zhao said he was surprised that Musk was an advocate of dogecoin.

“I strongly believe that he’s not really associated with Dogecoin in any way,” Zhao said.

And in another interview in June, Zhao said that Musk should be more careful about his tweets on cryptocurrencies.