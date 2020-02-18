Elon Musk dings Bill Gates, and says their conversations were underwhelming, after the Microsoft billionaire buys an electric Porsche

AP/Jae C. Hong/Yana Paskova/Getty/Business Insider composite

Elon Musk took a shot at the Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates on Twitter, tweeting that his conversations with Gates had been “underwhelming.”

Musk’s remarks on Tuesday came after Gates gave an interview saying he had bought a Porsche Taycan.

Starting at $US103,800, the Porsche Taycan is Porsche’s first all-electric vehicle and represents a direct rival to many of Tesla’s models.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

No one is safe from Elon Musk’s barbs, it seems – not even Bill Gates.

Musk dissed the billionaire in a tweet Tuesday, saying his conversations with the Microsoft cofounder had been “underwhelming.”

Musk made the remark after an unofficial Tesla news account expressed disappointment with Gates’ recent decision to buy a Porsche Taycan instead of a Tesla.

The Porsche Taycan is the German automaker’s first all-electric vehicle and represents a direct rival to many of Tesla’s models.Its starting price is $US103,800.

Gates gave an interview with the YouTuber Marques Brownlee, published Friday, in which he said he’d ordered the “very, very cool” vehicle.

“That’s my first electric car, and I’m enjoying it a lot,” he said.

My conversations with Gates have been underwhelming tbh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 18, 2020

During the interview, the 64-year-old tech grandee discussed the state of electric cars in general, noting that their range still fell below that of traditional gasoline vehicles. He suggested customers might experience so-called range anxiety about this when buying one.

Still, Gates and Musk have more insights in common than the Tesla CEO might like to acknowledge.

Both, for example, have spoken about the dangers they see posed by artificial intelligence and have endorsed “Superintelligence,” a book by the Oxford philosophy professor Nick Bostrom that warns of such dangers.

Musk said in a 2014 tweet that the book was “worth reading,” while Gates endorsed the book in a 2015 interview with Baidu CEO Robin Li.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.