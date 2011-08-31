Elon Musk Bets $1 Million That He Can Get The Tesla S Ready On Time

Automobile reporter Dan Neil has made an interesting bet with Elon Musk of Tesla Motors, reports Michael Graham Richard of TreeHugger.



Musk is putting up $1 million saying he can have the next model of his company’s car ready for sale to the public by the end of next year.

Neil takes the opposite position, and backs it with $1,000.

Whoever loses the bet will donate the money to Doctors Without Borders.

According to Green Car Reports, here’s what Tesla needs to do in order to win the bet:

Series production models of the Tesla Model S have to be delivered to paying customers before the end of 2012. (It was originally 2011, but Neil concedes that Tesla said it wouldn’t make that date fairly early, and has since stuck to its 2012 date.) The Model S has to have seven passenger seats, certified as such by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and earn a 4- or 5-star safety rating from the NHTSA. It has to have a battery pack that allows en-route swapping at a highway roadside station, similar to the Better Place battery swapping scheme. Model S prices must remain at the previously announced levels: $57,400 for the version with 160 miles of range, $67,400 for the 230-mile version, and $77,400 (was $87,400, corrected) for the top-of-the-line 300-mile version (which will comprise the bulk of early production). All prices are before any Federal or other incentives.

It’s a best case scenario, really — if Tesla loses, then a worthy charity receives a generous donation. If Tesla wins, then some impressive electric become available to the public.

This story originally appeared on GreenCarReport.com.

