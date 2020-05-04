Elon Musk appears to be selling 2 of his Bel Air homes for a combined $40 million after declaring he would sell 'almost all' of his physical possessions

AP Photo/Susan Walsh Elon Musk is selling at least two of his mansions.

Elon Musk tweeted on Friday he would sell “almost all” of his physical possessions and “own no house.”

On Sunday two of his Bel Air properties appeared on listings website Zillow for a combined total of $US39.5 million.

One of the properties once belonged to actor Gene Wilder, and Musk tweeted “it cannot be torn down or lose any [sic] its soul.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to be following through on his sudden announcement that he would sell off the bulk of his worldly goods.

“I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house,” Musk tweeted on Friday.

On Sunday two properties of his appeared on Zillow for a combined asking price of $US39.5 million.

Zillow

The first is a 20,000-foot Bel Air mansion Musk originally bought for $US17 million. It comes replete with seven bedrooms, a two-story library, swimming pool, and a tennis court.

The second home up for sale is on the same street for $US9.5 million, and once belonged to actor Gene Wilder.

Zillow

In a tweet on Friday, Musk appeared to attach conditions to the purchase of this property. “Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul,” Musk said.

Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

The former Wilder residence is a 2,756 square-foot ranch-style property, with five bedrooms.

Musk and companies connected to him are thought to own at least seven properties, with most located in Los Angeles.

Musk said on Friday the sudden fire-sale of his possessions was not financially motivated. “Don’t need the cash. Devoting myself to Mars and Earth. Possession just weigh you down,” he tweeted.

Musk also tweeted last week that he felt Tesla’s share price was “too high,” causing it to drop by 13%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.