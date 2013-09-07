You're Not Going To Want To Miss Elon Musk At IGNITION

Spencer Reiss
Elon Musk 2011BI EventsElon Musk is the CEO and Product Architect of Tesla Motors and the CEO/CTO of Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX).

Is a 42-year-old serial entrepreneur already the greatest tech god since Steve Jobs? Or maybe ever? Thousands of Quora up-voters think so. And we won’t disagree.

Extreme entrepreneurialism is what the digital age enables — and no one does it better than Elon. Disrupting the money world with PayPal. Launching SpaceX, already NASA’s go-to rocket provider. Building Solar City, the biggest US solar-power installer. Electrifying Tesla Motors — zero to $US20B market cap, already the most transformative car maker since Henry Ford rolled out his Model T.

Oh, and almost forgot: in his spare time, re-imagining LA-SF as a half-hour trip by hyperloop.

All that and more is why Elon will be headlining IGNITION: Future of Digital, BI’s flagship event November 11-13 at New York’s Time Warner Center. For a full hour he’ll be talking with BI Editor-in-Chief Henry Blodget, as well as taking questions from the audience. They’ll also talk money. They’ll talk talent, design, and management. They’ll talk about how ever-smarter software pushing ever more powerful hardware will continue rocking the planet (and maybe a few others topics). And we’ll have test drives of the Tesla Model S — hands-down winner as both the best and most transformative car in the world.
