You're Not Going To Want To Miss Elon Musk At IGNITION

Is a 42-year-old serial entrepreneur already the greatest tech god since Steve Jobs? Or maybe ever? Thousands of Quora up-voters think so. And we won’t disagree.
Extreme entrepreneurialism is what the digital age enables — and no one does it better than Elon. Disrupting the money world with PayPal. Launching SpaceX, already NASA’s go-to rocket provider. Building Solar City, the biggest US solar-power installer. Electrifying Tesla Motors — zero to $US20B market cap, already the most transformative car maker since Henry Ford rolled out his Model T.
Oh, and almost forgot: in his spare time, re-imagining LA-SF as a half-hour trip by hyperloop.
All that and more is why Elon will be headlining IGNITION: Future of Digital, BI’s flagship event November 11-13 at New York’s Time Warner Center. For a full hour he’ll be talking with BI Editor-in-Chief Henry Blodget, as well as taking questions from the audience. They’ll also talk money. They’ll talk talent, design, and management. They’ll talk about how ever-smarter software pushing ever more powerful hardware will continue rocking the planet (and maybe a few others topics). And we’ll have test drives of the Tesla Model S — hands-down winner as both the best and most transformative car in the world.
That’s not all. Join us to hear from:
- Dan Roth, Linkedin
- Fred Wilson, Union Square Ventures
- Ken Lerer, Lerer Ventures
- Nick Denton, Gawker Media
- Michael Lazerow, Salesforce Marketing Cloud
- Shane Smith, VICE Media
- Arianna Huffington, Huffington Post
- Russell Simmons, All Def Digital
- Rob Norman, GroupM
- and many more.
For a preview of what you can expect in November, check out the latest IGNITION 2013 line-up. And reserve your spot now before early-bird rates expire!
P.S. If you’re interested in sponsorship opportunities at IGNITION, contact [email protected].
Follow @BI_Events on Twitter for IGNITION updates.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.