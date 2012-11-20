Elon Musk: Apple Is Doomed Without Steve Jobs

Photo: Alex Davies

Elon Musk was asked who he thinks wins the mobile war between Apple and Google.Here’s his answer, via TechCrunch:



“It’s the grudge match … It’s good for consumers that there is this battle. I think probably Google will win on the phone because Jobs is out of the picture. It matters quite a lot who runs the company. Years ago they were lowering Apple into the grave. But like that scene from Kill Bill, they punched through the coffin. it really makes a difference who runs the company. Larry Page is quite good and probably in the long run will come out on top.”

