Tesla has a huge upgrade for the Model S and Model X

Tesla The Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model X and Model S are getting longer ranges thanks to a new battery option, Tesla announced Tuesday.

CEO Elon Musk said the company would offer a new 100kWh battery option for the Model S and Model X cars that have Ludicrous modes Tuesday. The new battery option will extend the range of the Model S to 506km per charge, making it the first electric car on the market to exceed 480km of range.

The Model X will also be offered with a 100 kWh battery option to extend its range to 465km.

The Model S P90D previously had the longest range at 434km. The P90D version of the Model X provided 402km of range.

Tesla drivers who currently own a Model S or Model X P90D Ludicrous can upgrade to the 100kWh packs for $US20,000. Those who ordered a P90D Ludicrous, but haven’t received it yet can upgrade for $US10,000.

The reason it’s more expensive for those who already have a Model S or Model X P90D Ludicrous is because the battery has to be recycled.

The upgrade will also enable the Model S P100D Ludicrous to accelerate from zero to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds, making it the world’s third fastest production car. That places it behind the the LaFerrari and the Porsche 918 Spyder.

The larger battery pack will also make the Model X the world’s quickest SUV with the ability to accelerate to 100km/h in 2.9 seconds.

Competition is mounting in the electric car space as more automakers are racing to release vehicles with longer ranges. Volkswagen is planning to release an all-electric car in October that could have as much as 598km of range, and Porsche is working on a Tesla killer with 480km of range that could pop up in showrooms in 2019.

The new battery option doesn’t come as a surprise. Dutch blog Kenteken.TV reported earlier in August that RDW, the Dutch authority responsible for vehicle registrations, has approved a 100kWh battery option for both Tesla cars.

Additionally, a hacker found a mention of a P100D in the software that runs the cars, hinting that a Tesla with a more powerful 100kWh battery could be on the way, in March.

