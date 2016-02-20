Elon Musk and Tesla finally own Tesla.com

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

Elon Musk and Tesla have finally gained control of the Tesla.com domain name.

According to Bloomberg’s Dana Hull, Tesla Motors confirmed that the company now owns the Tesla domain name. For most of the company’s existence, Tesla’s website has lived at TeslaMotors.com.

That’s because Tesla.com had been owned by a Silicon Valley engineer and reported Nikola Tesla enthusiast, Stu Grossman, since 1992.

Now, web traffic at Tesla.com is being rerouted to TeslaMotors.com.

Neither Tesla nor Grossman have disclosed whether the automaker purchased the domain name.

The shift in ownership paves the way for the company to potentially change its name from Tesla Motors to Tesla. This reflects its growth in its automotive and energy businesses.

NOW WATCH: We drove the fastest Tesla you can buy



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.