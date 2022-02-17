Elon Musk accuses the SEC of ‘endless, unfounded’ investigations into him and Tesla while withholding settlement money from investors

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Patrick Pleul/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk went after the SEC in a letter filed in federal court on Thursday.

Musk accused the regulator of withholding a $40 million settlement from Tesla investors for years.

The letter also accuses the SEC of “endless, unfounded investigations” into Musk and Tesla.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took aim directly at the Securities and Exchange Commission in a letter filed in federal court on Thursday.

Musk’s lawyer accused the stock regulator of “endless, unfounded investigations” into the electric car company and its CEO. Those “endless” investigations, the letter said, are intended to muzzle the verbose billionaire.

“The SEC seems to be targeting Mr. Musk and Tesla for unrelenting investigation largely because Mr. Musk remains an outspoken critic of the government,” it said. “The SEC’s outsized efforts seem calculated to chill his exercise of First Amendment rights rather than to enforce generally applicable laws in evenhanded fashion.”

Tesla also accused the SEC of withholding $40 million in funds from a 2018 settlement with Tesla and Musk regarding his tweets and his failed attempt to take the company private.

“Simply stated, the SEC has failed to comply with its promise to pay Tesla’s shareholders the $40 million it collected as part of the settlement in these cases and that it purports to be holding for them,” it said.

As such, Musk’s lawyer requests a conference with the SEC — facilitated by the US District Court — to “address why the SEC has failed to distribute these funds to shareholders.”

Representatives for the SEC did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

