Here's What We Learned When Elon Musk Appeared On '60 Minutes'

Elon Musk of SpaceX and Tesla appeared on 60 Minutes to discuss the privatization of the space race. Here’s what we learned about the multi-billionaire founder and his passion for technology.



When he sold PayPal to eBay, he made a trip to Russia to investigate purchasing an ICBM to put a greenhouse on Mars.

He’s put $100 million of his personal wealth into SpaceX.

Musk is essentially self-taught in aerospace engineering, saying, “I read a lot of books, talked to a lot of people, and I have a great team.”

Despite three failed test flights in a row, Musk was undeterred and bet the company on a fourth launch, which was a total success.

Despite the fact that American heroes like Neil Armstrong are quite adamantly opposed to SpaceX, Musk still regards them as heroes and invites them to come visit.

Check out the complete CBS segment below:



