Elon Musk lived off just $1 a day when he was 17 years old to see if he had what it takes to live the life of an entrepreneur. So our very own Kathleen Elkins decided to take on the challenge herself for one month.

Produced by Jenner Deal. Original Reporting by Kathleen Elkins.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.