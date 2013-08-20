Crime writer Elmore Leonard has died.

The author of such novels as Get Shorty and Rum Punch passed away at 7:15 this morning, per an announcement on the author’s Facebook page.

The post I dreaded to write, and you dreaded to read. Elmore passed away at 7:15 this morning from complications from his stroke. He was at home surrounded by his loving family.

Earlier this month, he was admitted to a hospital for a stroke.

