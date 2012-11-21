Elmo Toymaker Hasbro Responds To Underage Sex Scandal Surrounding The Kids' Character

Photo: By seandreilinger on Flickr

The recent underage sex scandal involving Kevin Clash, the longtime voice of “Elmo” on “Sesame Street,” provided plenty of funny fodder about the popular Hasbro “Tickle Me Elmo” toy.In the wake of Clash’s Tuesday resignation from the kid-friendly show, toy manufacturing giant Hasbro is standing by their furry red doll and his famous “He he he, that tickles” catchphrase.



“‘Sesame Street’ and its wonderful characters have been entertaining and educating children and families for more than 40 years,” Wayne Charness, senior vice president of corporate communications at Hasbro, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. “We are confident that Elmo will remain an integral part of ‘Sesame Street’ and that ‘Sesame Street’ toys will continue to delight children for years to come.”

Photo: Hasbro

The “Sesame Street” controversy comes just weeks after Hasbro released their latest Elmo product, “The LOL Elmo,” right before the holiday season.The “Laugh Out Loud” doll retails for $39.99 and is the latest version of 1996’s super popular “Tickle Me Elmo” that sold over a million units and caused store riots over Christmas.

The “Elmo” toy franchise also includes a slew of other products, from alphabet blocks for toddlers to toy cell phones and electric guitars geared towards older children.

Kevin Clash resigned Tuesday as the voice of “Elmo” after nearly three decades with “Sesame Street” amid numerous accusations of engaging in sex with minors.

SEE ALSO: Voice of Elmo resigns as second underage sex accuser comes forward >

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/voice-of-elmo-resigns-as-second-underage-sex-accuser-comes-forward-2012-11#ixzz2Co7n1aBt

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.