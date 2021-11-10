Australian home COVID-19 test manufacturer Ellume to recall 2.2 million units in the US over false positive fears

Australian COVID-19 home test innovator Ellume is the subject of a major recall in the United States.

The Food and Drug Administration has ordered the recall of 2.2 million testing units over false positive test result concerns.

The regulator said it has received reports of some 35 false positive results linked to the self-testing devices.

Australian company Ellume has been forced to withdraw more than 2.2 million of its over-the-counter COVID-19 tests from sale in the United States, after the nation’s drug watchdog found some units provide a “higher-than-acceptable” rate of false positives.

On Thursday morning, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Class 1 recall, the “most serious type of recall”, for Ellume home COVID-19 tests manufactured between February and August this year.

Those 2,212,335 individual units will be recalled after the FDA received reports of 35 false positive cases linked to the devices.

No deaths have resulted from those false positive results. The reliability of negative test results has not been affected, the FDA said.

However, the FDA is concerned a false positive COVID-19 test could delay a user from seeking medical attention for any illness they may actually have.

The regulator also fears false test results may lead unknowingly COVID-negative users to disregard public health measures or delay their vaccination.

False positive cases may needlessly self-isolate, limiting their ability to work and interact with broader society, the FDA added.

The withdrawal follows a smaller recall in October, when the FDA first noted the potential for the kits to return false positive results.

“At Ellume, we remain absolutely committed to developing high-quality digital diagnostics that can be relied on in a health crisis,” founder Sean Parsons said after the initial recall.

“Patient well-being and product quality are our first priorities throughout every step of the manufacturing and supply chain process.

“We understand you are counting on us to do nothing less.”

The Ellume home COVID-19 test requires users to self-administer a nasal swab and deposit it in a custom analysis unit.

The rapid antigen testing unit uses a markedly different process to more traditional polymerase chain reaction testing, which is deployed in testing clinics across the US and Australia.

The Ellume hardware connects to a user’s smartphone via Bluetooth, providing a result in as little as 15 minutes.

Anyone who received a positive reading on an Ellume testing device in the past two weeks has been urged to undergo testing at a clinic or health care provider.

Ellume said it will automatically disable unused self-testing kits impacted by the recall.

The Ellume home testing kit was approved for the US market in December 2020 under an Emergency Use Authorization, as the nation sought to battle a rising tide of COVID-19 infections.

The FDA found its units to be between 91% and 96% accurate in detecting positive infections.

The company penned a $302 million deal with the US government to produce the testing units abroad, supporting its manufacturing centre in Brisbane.

By contrast, Australia’s FDA equivalent, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), only approved the domestic supply of home COVID-19 testing kits on 1 November.

As it stands, 13 home COVID-19 tests have been rubber-stamped by the TGA. The Ellume home testing kit is not currently on the register.