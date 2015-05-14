Larry Ellison is hosting a fundraiser for Marco Rubio at his Woodside, California mansion

Oracle Oracle executive chairman and CTO Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison seems to be leaning more and more toward Republican.

He has agreed to host a political fundraiser for Republican presidential hopeful Sen. Marco Rubio, at Ellison’s Woodside, California mansion, reports Politico

The VIP reception, will cost attendees $US2,700 per person. Couples who have raised (or donated) $US27,000 will be invited to dinner.

And Ellison last year hosted a fundraising dinner for Libertarian hero Sen. Rand Paul, reported Venture Beat at the time. (Cost to attend: $US1,500 per person to $US32,000.)

And Ellison famously chipped in $US3 million to Mitt Romney’s SuperPAC in 2012.

That said, the tech billionaire, worth about $US54 billion, has also been known to support various Democrat candidates, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.