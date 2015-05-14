Larry Ellison is hosting a fundraiser for Marco Rubio at his Woodside, California mansion

Larry Ellison seems to be leaning more and more toward Republican.
He has agreed to host a political fundraiser for Republican presidential hopeful Sen. Marco Rubio, at Ellison’s Woodside, California mansion, reports Politico
The VIP reception, will cost attendees $US2,700 per person. Couples who have raised (or donated) $US27,000 will be invited to dinner.
And Ellison last year hosted a fundraising dinner for Libertarian hero Sen. Rand Paul, reported Venture Beat at the time. (Cost to attend: $US1,500 per person to $US32,000.)
And Ellison famously chipped in $US3 million to Mitt Romney’s SuperPAC in 2012.
That said, the tech billionaire, worth about $US54 billion, has also been known to support various Democrat candidates, too.
