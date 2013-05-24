Take A Private Tour Of The Part Of Ellis Island No One Gets To See

More than 12 million immigrants, mostly from Eastern and Southern Europe, became American citizens at Ellis Island in New York Harbor between 1892 and 1954.



The 30-acre land mass, just off the New Jersey coast, was known as the “Island of Hope” to most foreigners who arrived on its shores. First- and second-class cabin passengers in good health, especially, were generally welcomed into New York City with relatively few roadblocks.

But for the remaining 20% of immigrants, mainly steerage passengers, the portal to America was dubbed the “Island of Tears,” marred by the fear of being detained there due to illness, poverty, racial discrimination, or other legal reasons. At least 2% of immigrants were shipped back to their home countries.

Ian Ference — the same photographer who took us on a tour of an abandoned island next to New York City — highlights the story of these less fortunate travellers on his Kingston Lounge blog in a series of photos from inside Ellis Island’s Baggage and Dormitory Building, the depository for detained immigrants.

Because of the building’s remote location, it is remarkably undamaged, said Ference. There is a pungent smell of mould, however.

Otherwise, the “building was well-insulated and the windows were very intact,” the photographer said of his last visit within the past decade.

He added: “Like most abandoned structures, there’s a distinct feeling of solitude.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.