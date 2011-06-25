The Latest Must-Have Accessory For Executives: A $8,000 Elliptical Machine Office Desk

Power executives who don’t like wasting away in an old-fashioned chair will love the new $8,000 desk from Hammacher Schlemmer (via @bornrich).



This is the adjustable-height desk that pairs with a semi-recumbent elliptical trainer to let users exercise while on the job. Designed to be pedaled at slower cadences that won’t break one’s concentration (or cause one to break a sweat), an average user can burn about 4,000 calories in a typical workweek. The desk’s height adjusts from 27″-47″ at the press of a button, allowing you to easily switch to a favourite office chair or to work while standing. The elliptical machine’s generously padded seat slides smoothly along the frame to accommodate users of almost any stature, swivels for easy entry and exit, and has an adjustable backrest for comfort. Resistance is electronically controlled via the included performance monitor that tracks distance, watts, rpm, and calories burned, and displays information stored for up to 30 individuals on its 4″ x 6″ LED screen. Monitor and desk base each plug into AC. For users 5′ 2″-6’9″ up to 300 lbs. Assembly required. Desk has a silver tone metal base with white laminate work surface. Elliptical machine: 54 1/2″L x 27″ W x 50 1/2″ H (176 lbs.). Desk: 27″-47″ H x 36″ W x 30″ D. (99 lbs.)

