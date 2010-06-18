Elliot Wave Chart Says Dow Going Below 1000 By 2016

Elliot wave theorists are pointing towards a Dow collapse, with the indice falling below 1000 by 2016, according to MarketWatch.



Elliot wave theory utilizes “Fibonacci time relationships” to judge the the future movements of the market. The Elliot Wave Financial Forecast is known for being distinctly hyper-bearish.

This bearish stance has not always been a success, but over the past three years watchers gained 5.25% while the annualized return on the Wilshire 5000 was a negative 8.12%.

Here’s an example of an Elliot Wave Chart, from ragingbull:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.