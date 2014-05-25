Alleged Santa Barbara Shooter Wrote A Deranged Misogynistic Manifesto

Facebook/Elliot Rodger A photo from the alleged shooter, Elliot Rodger’s, Facebook page

Elliot Rodger, the 22-year-old who allegedly shot and killed seven people and wounded seven others at the University of California, Santa Barbara last night wrote a 140-page document about his personal suffering.

Both police and Rodger’s own father have named him as the suspect. Police found him dead with a gunshot wound to the head in his vehicle last night.

The rambling manifesto frequently lashes out at women, whom he feels have declared war on him by refusing him sex and love, and he sees the shooting as an act of “retribution.”

He also repeatedly expresses his disgust for partying college girls. KEYT News in Santa Barbara received the document this afternoon. The same college girls he allegedly planned to murder in a YouTube video.

Even more, someone with the username EliotRodger posted regularly in an online message board called PUAhate, on which lonely and sexually frustrated men commiserate, criticise one another, excoriate the opposite sex, etc.

In a second press conference tonight, Santa Babara police revealed more details of the shooting. In total, 7 people, including the suspect, were killed, and 13 were wounded. Currently, 2 remain in serious condition at the hospital. The events happened across 10 locations on the UCSB campus and surrounding community.

Here’s the full version of his dark piece of writing:

Elliot Rodger, Santa Barbara mass shooting suspect, “My Twisted World” manifesto by Matthew Keys

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.