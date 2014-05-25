Santa Barbara Shooting Suspect Allegedly Posted This Disturbing YouTube Video Detailing His Murderous Plans

Elliot Rodgers, the suspect in the Santa Barbara shooting, allegedly posted this video to YouTube the night before his killing spree.

In it, he claims he’s a 22-year-old virgin who has never been kissed. He lashes out against the “spoiled blondes” who denied his love and sex and details his plans to shoot an entire sorority.

Rodger also allegedly wrote a misogynistic manifesto, exhibiting the same sentiments.

Police have confirmed they are investigating both in connection with crime.

Warning: This video contains some disturbing sentiments and minor profanity.

