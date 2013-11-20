Ellie Goulding's New Music Video Was Shot Entirely On A Nokia Lumia

Ellie Goulding has a new song out – “How Long Will I Love You” – and the music video was shot entirely on a Nokia Lumia.

The video tells the story of a young couple running all over town and doing silly things while, yes, filming these things on a bright yellow Nokia Lumia 1020 smartphone.

The video is also a selection from filmmaker Roger Michell‘s forthcoming short film Tom & Issy, featuring Goulding alongside actor Dylan Edwards.

You can see some behind-the-scenes footage of Michell shooting this video with a Lumia here.

You can watch the music video below:

