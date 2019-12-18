Ellie Goulding jumped out of her vehicle to help a driver whose car was pushed by a truck along a busy highway

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/@ShaanAssi99/Twitter Ellie Goulding said it was the ‘craziest thing’ she’d ever seen on the road.

Ellie Goulding helped a driver who was dragged sideways by a truck along a busy west London highway.

A video uploaded to Twitter shows the the terrifying moment the car was dragged along a busy west London highway on Monday afternoon for about a mile.

The 32-year-old singer left her car to check whether everyone was ok after the truck driver finally stopped and realised what was happening.

Goulding shared her thoughts on the incident via her Instagram Story, saying it was the “craziest thing” she’s ever seen on the road.

She also criticised those who chose to film it instead of helping out: “I can’t believe the first instinct of the other drivers who got out was to instantly start filming on their phones and shout abuse at the poor shocked driver, not even checking the other driver was OK. What on Earth.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Singer Ellie Goulding made a speedy decision to jump out of her vehicle to check on a motorist whose car was trapped in front of a moving truck.

A video uploaded to Twitter by a witness shows the terrifying moment the car was dragged along a busy west London highway on Monday afternoon for about a mile.

A40 was on a mad one today???????????????? pic.twitter.com/NI5TTa01e6 — Shaan Assi (@ShaanAssi99) December 16, 2019

Once the truck driver caught the attention of honking motorists, the 32-year-old singer left the car she was being driven in to check whether everyone was ok.

“I’m the one in the car checking if the guy is OK,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Craziest thing I’ve ever seen on the road. Everyone was driving past but my driver Guy stopped. Drive safe and look out for others everyone!!”

@ShaanAssi99/Twitter Goulding checked to make sure the driver was ok.

In the clip, the truck driver can be heard yelling: “I didn’t see him, I honestly didn’t see him!”

Metropolitan Police said there were no reported injuries,according to the BBC – but Goulding used the opportunity to criticise bystanders who choose to film incidents instead of assisting those in need.

In a second post to her Instagram story, she wrote: “On a side note, I can’t believe the first instinct of the other drivers who got out was to instantly start filming on their phones and shout abuse at the poor shocked driver, not even checking the other driver was OK. What on Earth.”

Read more:

The NFL should follow Ellie Goulding’s lead in calling for the Salvation Army to take action on LGBTQ rights

Ellie Goulding shared behind-the-scenes photos from her star-studded English wedding, which had a distinctly royal feel

From Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, see what all the celebrity and royal guests wore to Ellie Goulding’s star-studded wedding

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.