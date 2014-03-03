This Star-Studded Oscar Selfie Breaks Record For Most Retweeted Photo Ever

Ellen has been taking photos with actors, directors, and Oscar winners all evening throughout the Academy Awards.

The Oscar host decided to try and get the most retweeted image by gathering as many stars as she could into one photo and succeeded.

According to Mashable Editor Brian Ries, the photo has surpassed Barack Obama’s “Four more years” image to be the most retweeted ever.

Among the stars in the image are Oscar nominees Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Bradley Cooper.

At the time of this post, it has been retweeted nearly 500,000 times.

The photo actually crashed Ellen’s Twitter page.

If only Bradley’s arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Here’s everyone they tried to fit into the photo:

