Ellen Zentner Presents A Devastating Look At The State Of The Economy Without Fed Help

In case you missed it today, we highly recommend you take a few minutes to watch this clip of Ellen Zentner, a Sr. Economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, on Bloomberg with Tom Keene.Skip ahead to 1:50 where she shows the effect that yield curve manipulation and added money from the Fed has had on ths Leading Economic Indicators. As she shows, without this help, the LEI has been negative — predicting recession — all year.



