'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' is under internal investigation by WarnerMedia over workplace culture

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is the subject of an internal investigation following reports of a toxic work environment,Variety reported on Monday.

Employees have complained about their treatment during the pandemic as they grapple with reduced hours and the show’s reliance on non-union staff for its remote broadcasts.

Earlier this month, current and former employees told BuzzFeed News that there is a “toxic” work environment at the show.

The company that distributes “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has launched an internal investigation following allegations of a “toxic” work environment, Variety reported on Monday.

According to Variety, a memo sent to staff said WarnerMedia’s “employee relations group and a third party firm” will interview current and past employees “about their experiences on set.”

The memo cited recent press attention: In April, Variety reported that staff were upset over their treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic – reduced hours and weeks of no communication from higher ups – and, in July, BuzzFeed News reported that current and former staff felt that the host’s bubbly optimism was a cover for a “toxic work culture.”

A spokesperson for WarnerMedia’s production company, Telepictures, declined Insider’s request for comment.

Earlier this month, the show’s executive producers issued a statement declaring that “that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better.”

“We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience,” they said. “It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us. For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us.”

