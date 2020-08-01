'Everybody Loves Raymond' actor Brad Garrett says Ellen mistreating people is 'common knowledge'

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres.

Brad Garrett called out Ellen DeGeneres on Twitter Friday, claiming that he knows multiple people who were mistreated by her and that it was “common knowledge.”

Both DeGeneres and “The Ellen DeGeneres” show have come under fire recently, with BuzzFeed News reporting that former employees alleged that the show had a toxic work environment.

Distributor WarnerMedia has opened an internal investigation into the workplace culture of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“Everybody Loves Raymond” actor Brad Garrett called television personality Ellen DeGeneres out on Twitter Friday, saying that her mistreatment of people was “common knowledge.”

Yesterday, a letter that DeGeneres wrote to staff regarding recent allegations about the culture on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, went public. Today, Garrett tweeted a link to a Variety article about the letter, writing, “Sorry but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge.”

Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge. DeGeneres Sends Emotional Apology to Staff – Variety https://t.co/D0uxOgyyre — Brad Garrett (@RealBradGarrett) July 31, 2020

In the letter itself, DeGeneres wrote, “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

“My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that,” she also said. DeGeneres did not address any allegations against her specifically in the letter.

Both DeGeneres and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” have recently come under fire amid allegations raised by former employees in multiple reports from BuzzFeed News. In one, former employees alleged that the show had a toxic work culture; in another, former employees alleged that executive producers on the show “engaged in rampant sexual misconduct and harassment.”

Ellen herself has also been the subject of criticism relating to her alleged behaviour. In March, YouTuber NikkieTutorials, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, said on a Dutch talk show that the host was “cold and distant.” In April, a Twitter thread soliciting stories about DeGeneres being “one of the meanest people alive” went viral, amassing over 2,000 responses. DeGeneres did not respond publicly, or to Insider’s request for comment at the time, regarding any of those statements.

News broke earlier this week that distribution company WarnerMedia was conducting an internal investigation into the workplace culture of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” DeGeneres has not yet publicly replied to the claim that Garrett made in the tweet, which currently has nearly 2,000 likes.

Insider’s request for comment, sent to several emails listed as DeGeneres’ representatives, was not immediately returned. A request for further comment sent to an email listed as Garrett’s representative was also not immediately returned.

