Ellen Pao, a startup investor who sued her former firm for millions of dollars and lost, just had a really awkward Lyft ride with one of the jurors

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Ellen Pao (R) leaves the San Francisco Superior Court Civic Center Courthouse with her attorney Therese Lawlwess on March 27, 2015 in San Francisco, California.

Ellen Pao used to work for venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. She later sued her former employer for alleged discrimination. She claimed the firm denied her promotions and other opportunities because she was a woman, and she asked for $16 million in lost wages and other opportunities.

The trial did not go Pao’s way. In May 2015, the jury ruled that

Pao’s gender wasn’t a motivating reason for her not being promoted to general or senior partner, and it also didn’t substantially lead to her termination from the company. The jurors voted 9-3 against her.

On Saturday morning, eight months after the trial ended, Pao tweeted about an awkward run-in with one of the members of the jury. Pao was in a Lyft, and said her driver had been one of the jurors who voted against her in court.

Pao tweeted a poll about how to handle the situation.

“So my Lyft driver this morning was a juror who voted & spoke against my case. He did a great job driving. Should I: Tip him as usual; Tip him less; No tip!”

So far, most of the respondents have suggested she leave the man a tip. One person who Pao retweeted suggested, “Whatever the amount, tip him $0.77 on the dollar,” a joke hinting at unequal pay between genders in tech.

