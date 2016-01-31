Ellen Pao, a startup investor who sued her former firm for millions of dollars and lost, just had a really awkward Lyft ride with one of the jurors

Ellen Pao used to work for venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. She later sued her former employer for alleged discrimination. She claimed the firm denied her promotions and other opportunities because she was a woman, and she asked for $16 million in lost wages and other opportunities.
The trial did not go Pao’s way. In May 2015, the jury ruled that
Pao’s gender wasn’t a motivating reason for her not being promoted to general or senior partner, and it also didn’t substantially lead to her termination from the company. The jurors voted 9-3 against her.
On Saturday morning, eight months after the trial ended, Pao tweeted about an awkward run-in with one of the members of the jury. Pao was in a Lyft, and said her driver had been one of the jurors who voted against her in court.
Pao tweeted a poll about how to handle the situation.
“So my Lyft driver this morning was a juror who voted & spoke against my case. He did a great job driving. Should I: Tip him as usual; Tip him less; No tip!”
So far, most of the respondents have suggested she leave the man a tip. One person who Pao retweeted suggested, “Whatever the amount, tip him $0.77 on the dollar,” a joke hinting at unequal pay between genders in tech.
